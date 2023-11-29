During a city council meeting on Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at remarks made by mayoral candidate, State Senator John Whitmire, during a debate earlier this week.

Mayor Turner cannot run for reelection due to term limits and has endorsed Whitmire’s opponent, Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee, in the runoff election on Dec. 9.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Mayor Turner took issue with some of the statements Whitmire made during a debate against Jackson Lee on Monday night.

"I want to respond if you’re going to attack this administration," Mayor Turner said at the start of the city council meeting.

During the debate, the candidates were asked, "What would you do as mayor to ensure city leadership is representative of Houston’s diverse makeup? And how would you communicate city services to traditionally under-served communities?"

In his response, Whitmire said that City Hall does not represent the diversity of the city.

"Look at the department heads. Pull them up. Google them. Look at who's running the City of Houston. It's not the Asian community. The Hispanic community is severely underrepresented. So let's practice what we're so proud of. Let's bring everyone together. Let’s be in every community. Let's take care of those that need a voice at City Hall," Whitmire said.

Responding on Wednesday, Mayor Turner listed city leaders that he appointed of different genders, races and ethnicities.

"To say that there is no diversity in the top levels of City Hall is a blatant misrepresentation. He owes me an apology. Quite frankly, he owes the City of Houston an apology," Mayor Turner said.

SUGGESTED: Houston Mayoral battle underway between Whitmire, Jackson Lee

During the debate, the candidates were also asked a question from a viewer: "Corruption in Houston government is growing. What will they do to stop it and turn it around?"

"Well first it starts at the top. You got to be transparent. You got to get everyone equal opportunity. The city knows now, to get work at the city, you have to be a friend of the current mayor," Whitmire responded during the debate. "The Pappas Brothers had a very viable family business at Hobby Airport. The current administration and city government went out three times for another bid so they could get their friends in Hobby Airport. Not only is it wrong to the Pappas family, it's wrong to Houstonians. We're losing revenue at Hobby Airport because the new brands have not been accepted. So, we've got to eliminate conflicts of interest."

"So you want us to just give a contract because you like that person when they didn't score?" Mayor Turner said in the council meeting. "And when it's gone through the court systems and the judge validated what the city did? So what's your plan? Undo everything and just give stuff away when you get here?"

"I know a dog whistle. Now, I'm not on the ballot. Need to focus on people on the ballot. But I am going to defend my record here at City Hall," Mayor Turner said.