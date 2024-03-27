Houston Mayor John Whitmire directed the Montrose Management District to "cease and desist" on Wednesday.

According to the mayor, the district does not comply with state law and is operating without transparency.

"No board members have been approved by the Council, so I don't know if it's too strong a word to say it's a 'renegade' group," Whitmire said. "I know there are some folks dealing in good faith, but I want the public and the residents to know that there is no authorized management district."

The Montrose property owners were asked to disregard assessment notices while the City considers reinstitution of the board.

Whitmire says when it comes to the district there is simply a "lack of transparency" and there is "dysfunction."