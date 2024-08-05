Olympic Games Paris 2024: Houston man shares importance of being selecting as Breaking judge

Moy Rivas has been breaking for years, also known as break dancing to many, but after years of competition, teaching and advocacy, he will be judging the new breaking competition at the Summer 2024 Olympics.

"Breaking is one of those languages that anyone can speak without saying a word," said Moy Rivas, CEO and Founder of Break Free Worldwide.

As Moy Rivas looks towards the future of breaking – he’s reminded of the journey it took to get here.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"We’re going to Paris. We're going to the summer 2024 Olympic games," Rivas said.

As the CEO and founder of Break Free Worldwide – he’s taking his skill and love for breaking across waters as a judge for the world to see.

"They’re going to be able to see that it’s much more than this circus act, it’s actually special." Rivas said, "These kids and young men and women are actually pouring their heart into this."

Fighting to put breaking on the map for years through advocacy, Rivas had the opportunity to judge the breaking competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, which was a turning point in the direction for the youth he works with every day.

TEXANS AT THE OLYMPICS: Simone Biles wins gold in Olympics vault final

"Something that we struggled for so long and try to get people to understand that is a great movement, such a positive culture. The opportunities are going to be great kids who want to pursue something like breaking," Rivas said.

As someone who thanks Breaking for saving his life as a kid, now he’s hoping people see the battle on the floor in Paris as a form of expression.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Not a lot of kids want to get involved in other sports but breaking allows us to have a different feeling, a different captivating essence of, like this represents me, Rivas said, "That’s an exchange of emotion moves energy passion and when breakers do that it really tells a story of hey we don’t have to do this any other way we can just do this through art through dance through movement."

Now Rivas says the competition will be judged on 5 different categories: originality, musicality, vocabulary, technique, and execution.