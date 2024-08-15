In a chilling case of violence in a place meant for family gatherings, Bich Xuan Dang, a 51-year-old repeat offender, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a shocking double murder. Dang's decision to plead guilty spared him a trial, as he was set to face court just days before his sentencing.

The incident occurred on October 5, 2022, at Tai Loi, a popular Vietnamese restaurant at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. Dang, along with two accomplices, went into the restaurant and opened fire on patrons Hanh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, killing them both in cold blood. The brutal act was captured on surveillance video, leading to Dang’s swift identification by witnesses.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The motive for the attack remains a mystery. However, before the restaurant shooting, Dang and his co-defendants were recorded trying to extort $1,000 from a nearby business, Café Window. After a heated altercation with an armed security guard forced them to leave, the men drove straight to Tai Loi, where they carried out the deadly assault.

Houston Police swiftly responded to the scene, resulting in Dang's arrest along with another suspect whose case is still pending. A third man involved in the crime has yet to be apprehended, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Assistant District Attorneys Chris Condon and George Lindsey, who handled the prosecution, highlighted the significance of Dang’s guilty plea in delivering justice.

"The evidence was overwhelming, with clear video footage and eyewitnesses prepared to testify," Condon stated.

Dang’s plea means he forfeits his right to appeal and will be eligible for parole only after serving at least half of his 45-year sentence, bringing a sense of closure to the victim's families and the community.