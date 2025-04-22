Houston man hit, killed walking along Highway 288: police

The Brief A man was hit and killed walking along Highway 288 on Monday evening. Houston police had arrived at the scene and were looping around in order to get to him. A woman in a black SUV hit the man as he was on the exit ramp and stopped to render aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along Highway 288 late Monday evening, just as officers had arrived to help.

Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on 288

Around 8:20 p.m., the Houston Police Department received multiple calls about a man on the mainlanes of 288 Southbound at MacGreggor, says Sergeant David Rose.

Pedestrian hit and killed along Highway 288 near MacGreggor

Patrol officers arrived in the area and saw the man on the freeway but had to loop around in order to get to him. Sgt. Rose said the officers attempted to signal to the man to get over.

Before officers were able to get back to the pedestrian, he was hit by a black SUV while on the exit ramp.

Sgt. Rose says the driver of the SUV stopped and tried to offer aid along with an off-duty firefighter and wrecker driver.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

According to Sgt. Rose, they believe they know who the man was. He clarified that officers were trying to get to the man as a welfare issue.