Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 undocumented immigrants

A Houston truck driver has admitted to transporting 145 undocumented immigrants in Texas.

Anthony Alfred Boring entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced on Tuesday.

Boring, 73, was stopped at a border patrol checkpoint on April 15 on IH-35 about 29 miles north of Laredo in southern Texas.

He was driving a tractor with a locked utility trailer attached. When questioned by law enforcement on what he was hauling, Boring behaved strangely.

Reports stated when he was asked about what was in the trailer, Boring appeared shocked. His face went pale, eyes turned glassy, and he sunk into his seat.

Instead of a straight answer, Boring mumbled out, "I don't know," and shrugged his shoulders

When law enforcement unlocked the utility trailer, they found 145 people in the back.

Of the 145 individuals, 86 were from Mexico, 49 were from Guatemala, five were from Honduras, three were from El Salvador, and two were from Ecuador.

Documents said one person described the trailer as hot and packed with bodies. They did not have drinking water while they were in the trailer.

Boring faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000 at the time of his sentencing.

He is currently in custody where he will remain until his hearing.

The news comes as an abandoned tractor-trailer was found Monday afternoon in the outskirts of San Antonio with dozens of migrants dead and others in need of medical attention.

And last month, dozens of migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer that broke down on I-45 just north of Ganado, Texas, many of them in need of medical attention, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.