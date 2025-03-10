Houston man accused of shooting at a police officer after assaulting woman with metal pipe

article

The Brief Police were called to the 800 block of Greens Rd. on Saturday morning for a family disturbance. A man was accused of assaulting a female family member with a metal pipe and refusing to let her inside. John Taylor, 45, is accused of shooting a rifle at police when they tried to get his statement.



Charges have been filed against a 45-year-old man who is accused of firing shots at a Houston police officer after allegedly assaulting a family member with a metal pipe just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Greens Road assault, shooting

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Greens Road in North Houston for a family disturbance regarding a man who assaulted a family member with a metal pipe, then refused to let her into the apartment.

The officer arrived and tried to speak with Taylor and get his statement.

Police say Taylor went inside his apartment and closed the door. He then went onto the balcony with a rifle and fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire and Taylor went back inside the apartment as other officers arrived.

Taylor eventually came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault against a family member.

His bond has been denied, according to jail records.

No one was injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The woman's condition was not released.