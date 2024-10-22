The Brief A 72-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Houston apartment, police say. The man had reportedly not been heard from for a few days, so a family member went to check on him. Police ask anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.



Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 72-year-old man in a southwest Houston apartment.

Authorities were called to the apartment in the 5500 block of North Braeswood Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the man had lacerations and blunt force trauma. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.

A witness reported that a family member went to check on the man after he had not been heard from for a few days, police say.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.