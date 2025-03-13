Expand / Collapse search

Houston mail theft: Up to $100K offered for information on wanted suspect caught on video

Published  March 13, 2025 4:53pm CDT
Houston crime: $100K reward for information on mail theft suspect

Officials say Kent Henderson stole mail near 2400 Central Parkway on February 23. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 713-238-4499.

The Brief

    • The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kent Henderson.
    • Henderson is accused of stealing mail on February 23 on Central Parkway.
    • Henderson drove a rental Mercedez-Benz E300 with the Tennessee tag 533-BNJN.
    • Anyone with information can call 713-238-4499.

HOUSTON - A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered to help find and arrest a man suspected of stealing mail in February 2025.

Mail theft suspect wanted

What we know:

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Kent Henderson is wanted for a mail theft incident that happened on February 23. 

Henderson is suspected of stealing mail from a commercial area in the 2400 block of Central Parkway, near Highway 290 and Hempstead Road.

The USPIS shared a video on social media of a man taking mail from a mailbox. As the person recording approaches the suspect, he gets in a vehicle and speeds off.

Officials say Henderson was driving a rented Mercedes-Benz E300 with the Tennessee license plate 533-BNJN.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the USPIS Houston Division at 713-238-4499 and mention case number 4384236-MT. Officials say all information will be kept confidential.

