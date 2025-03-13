Houston mail theft: Up to $100K offered for information on wanted suspect caught on video

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kent Henderson. Henderson is accused of stealing mail on February 23 on Central Parkway. Henderson drove a rental Mercedez-Benz E300 with the Tennessee tag 533-BNJN. Anyone with information can call 713-238-4499.



A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered to help find and arrest a man suspected of stealing mail in February 2025.

Mail theft suspect wanted

What we know:

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Kent Henderson is wanted for a mail theft incident that happened on February 23.

Henderson is suspected of stealing mail from a commercial area in the 2400 block of Central Parkway, near Highway 290 and Hempstead Road.

The USPIS shared a video on social media of a man taking mail from a mailbox. As the person recording approaches the suspect, he gets in a vehicle and speeds off.

Officials say Henderson was driving a rented Mercedes-Benz E300 with the Tennessee license plate 533-BNJN.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the USPIS Houston Division at 713-238-4499 and mention case number 4384236-MT. Officials say all information will be kept confidential.