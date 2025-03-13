Houston mail theft: Up to $100K offered for information on wanted suspect caught on video
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered to help find and arrest a man suspected of stealing mail in February 2025.
Mail theft suspect wanted
What we know:
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Kent Henderson is wanted for a mail theft incident that happened on February 23.
Henderson is suspected of stealing mail from a commercial area in the 2400 block of Central Parkway, near Highway 290 and Hempstead Road.
The USPIS shared a video on social media of a man taking mail from a mailbox. As the person recording approaches the suspect, he gets in a vehicle and speeds off.
Officials say Henderson was driving a rented Mercedes-Benz E300 with the Tennessee license plate 533-BNJN.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call the USPIS Houston Division at 713-238-4499 and mention case number 4384236-MT. Officials say all information will be kept confidential.
The Source: X post from USPIS - Houston.