As the summer heat settles in, Houston residents are flocking to local pools for some cool relief, but before you do, take some time to learn the essential life skill of swimming.

With various options available, individuals of all ages should take the opportunity to become confident swimmers and stay safe in the water.

Here are a few Houston businesses that can teach children and adult’s how to swim, so they can be safely prepared for summer swims.

FULLERTON, CA - June 14: A child learns how to float on his back at the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Dailey was one of more than 100 kids participating in a ZAC Camp that teaches water safety, first aid and drow Expand

Houston Swim Club

One popular destination for swim lessons is the Houston Swim Club. The Houston Swim Club has been a trusted name in swimming instruction for nearly three decades. From beginners to advanced swimmers, HSC offers classes that cover basic water safety, stroke development, and competitive training.

To learn more about the Houston Swim Club and its programs, click here.

YMCA

The YMCA has much to offer, including swim lessons! With multiple locations across Houston, the YMCA provides a wide range of swimming programs suitable for all ages and abilities. You can even sign up for private or semi-private lessons. Y swim instructors are nationally certified and their training includes CPR, AED, First Aid and Oxygen Administration. The YMCA encourages individuals to develop their swimming skills while enjoying the benefits of physical activity.

To explore swim lesson options at the YMCA, visit their website here.

Splash SwimSchool

Safe Splash SwimSchool has locations around the Houston area and caters to infants, toddlers, children, and adults. The school emphasizes water safety and skill progression. It teaches all skill levels ranging from the fundamentals of water safety to competitive instruction, so swimmers learn to enjoy the water, are safe, and swim for life. With flexible scheduling options and small class sizes, Safe Splash SwimSchool offers personalized attention to every learner.

To find out more about the swim lesson programs at Safe Splash SwimSchool, visit their website.

Texas Swim Academy

Become a part of a family at Texas Swim Academy, a family-owned business, that has a focus on Survival swim lessons for your young one to gain the skills needed to survive in the water. The academy also holds lessons for adults of all ages. Classes are held Monday through Saturday.