Houston life-size game board now in Rice Village

Houstonopoly is life-sized game board dedicated to H-Town, is coming to Houston on June 4, 2021!

The fun, kid-friendly summer pop-up located in Rice Village will transform the space at 2501 Rice Boulevard into a 10,000-square-foot life-sized Houston game board where visitors become the actual game pieces, traveling from space to space, with nods to the Bayou City at each stop along the way!

It will feature more than 13 stops for photo ops, from Houston’s favorite music artists and events to iconic landmarks like the Historic Third Ward, the Galleria, and the Harris County Jail, putting visitors literally "in the game" among life-sized, H-Town sets of one of America’s favorite board games! Upon entry, visitors will collect their Houstonopoly money, pass GO, and roll the dice to find out which game space they will land on to start their adventure.

