Iran's assault on Israel drew swift reaction from Houston-area lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is a retired Navy SEAL Republican who served multiple combat tours in the Middle East - service which has left him with keen insight into the decades-old conflict.

"Personally, I think they (Iran) may have miscalculated. Israel is on a war path right now, and of course, I don't blame them, and it's also the time to be on that warpath. When you have the momentum, you don't necessarily want to give it up," said Crenshaw.

With a high degree of certainty, Crenshaw believes Israel will retaliate in the wake of an Iranian strike he described as largely indiscriminate in terms of targets.

Crenshaw anticipates the Israeli answer will inflict a degree of damage which will minimize Iran's capacity to threaten the Jewish State in the near future.

"Iran is on its heels. Their proxies have been decimated. This is the time to keep kicking them and to keep showing them they don't have a future. You let them rebuild. You let them regain some sense of confidence and regain their footing for some kind of operational strategy, that's to our detriment to allow that to happen," said Crenshaw.

Democratic Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher also issued a strongly worded statement in support of Israel.

"Today, we witnessed Iran—the largest state sponsor of terrorism—fire hundreds of missiles into Israel. For decades, Iran has been a key patron of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other militia in Syria and Iraq, and this attack demonstrates Iran’s willingness to escalate efforts on behalf of these terrorist organizations. I strongly condemn this attack. The United States stands with our ally Israel and continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran," said Fletcher.