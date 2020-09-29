Houston Latin Restaurant Weeks in full swing

Houston Latin Restaurant Weeks is in full swing, giving us two weeks to honor and celebrate the contributions of Latinos in the culinary industry.

"Salud, Comida y Sabor” or Health, Food and Flavor, is the theme this year.

The 30 participating restaurants offer a specially-priced menu ranging from $10-$45.

LRW goes through October 4th. Check out the full list at latinrestaurantsweeks.com.

Taco journalist, Marco Torres known as Marco from Houston knows the influence of the Hispanic culinary scene all too well, having released The Tacos of Texas book in 2016, along with authors Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece.

Here’s a list of his top taco recommendations today:

Advertisement

Tacos Bomberos

Cochinita & Co

Big Daddy Karne

Eddie O's BBQ

JQ's Tex Mex BBQ

El Topo

El Pobre Tex Mex BBQ

La Macro