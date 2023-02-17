Houston officials say water safe amid Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Plant investigation

article

The City of Houston says drinking water remains safe as they investigate an incident related to the Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is operated by a third-party company.

The city’s public works department and the Houston Police Department are working together for the investigation, and police served an evidentiary search warrant on Friday morning.

According to city officials, an investigation began back in January after Houston Public Works received odor complaints related to the plant, which is operated by Inframark.

During the investigation, city officials say Houston Public Works discovered irregularities in plant operations and corresponding regulatory compliance data. They referred the matter to the HPD’s Environmental Crimes Unit and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Environmental Crimes Unit.

According to the City, police have launched an investigation around allegations of falsified government documents and compliance samples.

City officials say Houston’s drinking water systems are safe and have not been affected by the matter. Kingwood residents shouldn’t experience any disruptions to their water or wastewater service.

The City says they will continue to work with the TCEQ to minimize impacts to Kingwood residents and the environment, and they will continue to monitor the plant.

FOX 26 has reached out to Inframark for comment.