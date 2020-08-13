Houston ISD School Board approves $31 million for devices, hotspots for students in need

article

The Houston Independent School District School Board approved $31 million to help students in need ahead of the upcoming school year.



The school board met on Thursday night to consider the budget amendment.

LIST: School reopening plans around the Houston-area



The purchase will help with the purchase of devices and wireless hotspots to help close the digital divide and ensure students are equipped to reconnect safely and return strong when classes resume virtually on September 8.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



According to the school district, they’ve provided 76,362 devices for students in need since the pandemic and plans to distribute 22,750 additional devices by next month. HISD has provided 6,628 hotspots for students in need and plans to distribute an additional 19,151 of the wireless devices by next month as well.