Houston ISD launching summer meal programs with 10 pickup sites; here's where they'll be:

Houston ISD announced Thursday it's launching the 2021 summer meals program!

With summer school starting, HISD officials say Nutrition Services will host weekly curbside student meal pickups at 10 of the district's highest-need campuses. Additionally, they'll be held at the end of each week and provide students meals for the weekend as well as hand sanitizer and reusable masks.

Students enrolled in summer school will also be given a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school each day as well as weekend meals to take home.

"As we have learned from this past year, we have an overabundance of students from food-insecure households in HISD," Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. "I’m grateful that we’re able to provide this program to help ensure our students continue to have access to good food through the summer."

The first curbside pickup will be held Friday, June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will get two days' worth of breakfast and lunch over the weekend. And starting Thursday, June 24, all remaining pickups will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., when students will get three days' worth of breakfast and lunch.

HISD says this program will run through the end of summer school.

See below for the complete list of campus sites and if you need more information or want to find a curbside location near you, click HERE.

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technical Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St.

Furr High School, 500 Mercury Drive

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St.

Washington High School, 4204 Yale

Braeburn Elementary School, 5550 Pine St.

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive

Almeda Elementary School, 14226 Almeda Road

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd.

