Houston is the second-most sinful city in America study shows
HOUSTON - Houston is the second-most sinful city in America, according to a study by WalletHub. More than 180 U.S. cities were compared using 37 indicators of vices and illicit behavior. The data ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of entertainment establishments per capita.
In-Depth Look at the Most Sinful Cities in 2024
1. Las Vegas, NV
Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas tops the list of the most sinful cities in 2024. The study shows Las Vegas to have the most casinos per capita, the most entertainment options per capita, the third-most fraud and identity theft complaints per capita, and a very high Google search for plastic surgery procedures.
The strip on Las Vegas Boulevard is seen on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
2. Houston, TX
Houston is the second-most sinful place in the U.S. for 2024, with the fifth-highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita and some of the highest Google search interest for terms relating to pornography, strip clubs and affairs. Houston also has the 22nd-highest violent crime rate in the country and the 30th-highest number of aggravated assaults per capita. It also had the seventh-highest number of mass shootings between Jan. 2022 and July 2024. Houston also has the 19th-most drunk driving fatalities per capita, the 8th-highest share of residents with gambling problems, and some of the highest Google search interest for plastic surgery.
Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images
3. Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is the third-most sinful city in the U.S., because it has the third-highest share of students bullied in school and the seventh-most hate crimes per capita. It also had the 11th-most mass shootings between January 2022 and July 2024. It also ranks third because only 24 percent of residents volunteer, which is the fifth-lowest percentage in the country. The study shows that Los Angeles residents search Google more than most in other cities for topics relating to lust and vanity, like pornography, affairs and plastic surgery.
Los Angeles skyline (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Texas
Of the 182 cities studied, 16 of them were in Texas. Here is how those cities ranked:
2. Houston, TX
9. Dallas, TX
23. San Antonio, TX
26. Austin, TX
70. Fort Worth, TX
90. Corpus Christi, TX
100. Garland, TX
103. El Paso, TX
104. Arlington, TX
106. Grand Prairie, TX
114. Irving, TX
116. Lubbock, TX
147. Plano, TX
150. Amarillo, TX
169. Brownsville, TX
171. Laredo, TX
Most Sinful Cities in America
|Overall Rank*
|City
|WalletHub Vice Index
|Anger & Hatred Rank
|Jealousy Rank
|Excesses & Vices Rank
|Greed Rank
|Lust Rank
|Vanity Rank
|Laziness Rank
|1
|Las Vegas, NV
|60.82
|28
|8
|90
|1
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Houston, TX
|54.43
|50
|5
|110
|49
|1
|7
|114
|3
|Los Angeles, CA
|53.79
|19
|35
|164
|92
|4
|1
|82
|4
|Atlanta, GA
|53.56
|9
|1
|104
|169
|2
|10
|64
|5
|Philadelphia, PA
|52.55
|2
|3
|52
|87
|11
|21
|31
|6
|Denver, CO
|52.39
|14
|18
|33
|41
|8
|15
|86
|7
|Phoenix, AZ
|51.81
|59
|66
|59
|69
|5
|4
|32
|8
|Miami, FL
|51.18
|102
|7
|152
|99
|9
|5
|14
|9
|Dallas, TX
|51.16
|32
|10
|89
|110
|6
|9
|94
|10
|St. Louis, MO
|49.56
|8
|22
|1
|63
|34
|45
|42
|11
|Cleveland, OH
|48.28
|4
|12
|13
|152
|20
|35
|26
|12
|New York, NY
|48.05
|33
|100
|175
|113
|7
|3
|29
|13
|Orlando, FL
|48.04
|11
|6
|85
|168
|15
|14
|118
|14
|North Las Vegas, NV
|47.78
|144
|16
|49
|1
|98
|22
|5
|15
|Memphis, TN
|47.43
|6
|4
|8
|118
|29
|126
|23
|16
|Chicago, IL
|47.39
|46
|50
|138
|83
|16
|8
|80
|17
|Baton Rouge, LA
|47.23
|7
|11
|6
|96
|111
|38
|20
|18
|New Orleans, LA
|45.92
|21
|19
|7
|62
|39
|90
|34
|19
|Baltimore, MD
|45.22
|15
|44
|16
|148
|13
|65
|53
|20
|Birmingham, AL
|44.81
|1
|38
|4
|149
|65
|85
|47
|21
|Detroit, MI
|44.69
|12
|28
|9
|156
|21
|157
|4
|22
|Richmond, VA
|44.67
|10
|55
|10
|79
|59
|47
|71
|23
|San Antonio, TX
|44.61
|85
|34
|81
|39
|19
|27
|62
|24
|Portland, OR
|43.93
|43
|37
|97
|22
|14
|41
|179
|25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|43.79
|36
|99
|38
|58
|81
|11
|147
|26
|Austin, TX
|43.64
|71
|57
|129
|67
|17
|13
|173
|27
|Tampa, FL
|43.63
|115
|63
|83
|102
|10
|17
|81
|28
|Nashville, TN
|43.44
|38
|80
|11
|105
|33
|26
|79
|29
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|43.14
|41
|2
|102
|93
|113
|52
|57
|30
|San Diego, CA
|42.62
|136
|128
|161
|71
|32
|2
|133
|31
|Knoxville, TN
|42.55
|35
|120
|2
|139
|120
|16
|89
|32
|Wilmington, DE
|42.52
|77
|9
|75
|70
|174
|71
|7
|33
|Charleston, WV
|42.50
|3
|137
|15
|75
|76
|81
|11
|34
|Washington, DC
|42.48
|5
|42
|67
|95
|28
|76
|178
|35
|Henderson, NV
|42.46
|157
|14
|160
|1
|74
|109
|17
|36
|Sacramento, CA
|42.44
|16
|79
|107
|32
|94
|36
|93
|37
|Charlotte, NC
|42.34
|104
|23
|94
|122
|23
|20
|74
|38
|Columbus, OH
|42.18
|34
|47
|41
|136
|37
|34
|107
|39
|Billings, MT
|42.05
|56
|112
|51
|8
|79
|80
|110
|40
|Reno, NV
|42.05
|68
|135
|57
|9
|47
|57
|67
|41
|Little Rock, AR
|42.02
|23
|20
|20
|170
|38
|98
|59
|42
|Cincinnati, OH
|41.89
|78
|92
|3
|98
|73
|25
|55
|43
|Rapid City, SD
|41.87
|30
|153
|98
|14
|12
|133
|45
|44
|Seattle, WA
|41.67
|20
|40
|169
|78
|27
|23
|177
|45
|Minneapolis, MN
|41.52
|88
|69
|122
|31
|31
|24
|163
|46
|Tempe, AZ
|41.24
|45
|31
|123
|137
|82
|30
|28
|47
|San Bernardino, CA
|41.18
|24
|85
|25
|34
|99
|140
|16
|48
|Dover, DE
|41.11
|63
|24
|105
|104
|159
|102
|3
|49
|Jacksonville, FL
|41.06
|101
|52
|21
|154
|30
|31
|58
|50
|Kansas City, MO
|41.01
|17
|77
|43
|90
|44
|70
|139
|51
|Wichita, KS
|40.74
|72
|139
|30
|18
|53
|32
|99
|52
|Mobile, AL
|40.65
|44
|94
|31
|81
|67
|54
|19
|53
|San Francisco, CA
|40.63
|64
|29
|162
|91
|25
|19
|175
|54
|Akron, OH
|40.59
|29
|75
|22
|159
|41
|67
|56
|55
|Scottsdale, AZ
|40.52
|118
|90
|156
|38
|90
|12
|123
|56
|Toledo, OH
|40.51
|49
|117
|5
|133
|36
|105
|10
|57
|Indianapolis, IN
|40.41
|37
|81
|24
|175
|18
|43
|96
|58
|Columbia, SC
|40.32
|69
|51
|18
|88
|106
|86
|13
|59
|Shreveport, LA
|39.78
|54
|61
|14
|157
|78
|87
|18
|60
|Fort Smith, AR
|39.67
|42
|138
|60
|48
|26
|114
|25
|61
|Tucson, AZ
|39.57
|81
|87
|28
|135
|58
|48
|15
|62
|Salt Lake City, UT
|39.33
|13
|54
|137
|163
|40
|39
|171
|63
|Vancouver, WA
|39.28
|52
|49
|80
|77
|115
|42
|172
|64
|Gulfport, MS
|38.98
|112
|86
|50
|17
|45
|143
|103
|65
|Louisville, KY
|38.92
|70
|116
|23
|161
|55
|33
|44
|66
|Chattanooga, TN
|38.75
|26
|73
|34
|145
|103
|82
|83
|67
|Aurora, CO
|38.71
|79
|58
|46
|11
|138
|136
|61
|68
|Montgomery, AL
|38.69
|74
|15
|73
|176
|24
|137
|30
|69
|Salem, OR
|38.60
|31
|141
|76
|21
|130
|77
|76
|70
|Fort Worth, TX
|38.46
|129
|21
|103
|151
|64
|28
|101
|71
|Charleston, SC
|38.46
|62
|82
|65
|82
|121
|29
|142
|72
|Glendale, AZ
|38.44
|100
|62
|29
|100
|97
|110
|21
|73
|Springfield, MO
|38.38
|48
|102
|42
|142
|70
|49
|102
|74
|Oklahoma City, OK
|38.37
|40
|142
|92
|167
|42
|37
|27
|75
|Huntington, WV
|38.11
|57
|173
|19
|72
|100
|88
|1
|76
|Milwaukee, WI
|38.09
|22
|91
|12
|160
|48
|103
|155
|77
|Fayetteville, NC
|38.00
|60
|48
|26
|128
|66
|117
|140
|78
|Tacoma, WA
|37.81
|18
|36
|64
|130
|134
|116
|148
|79
|Colorado Springs, CO
|37.55
|61
|89
|69
|106
|87
|61
|97
|80
|Missoula, MT
|37.31
|86
|144
|36
|4
|158
|127
|152
|81
|Jackson, MS
|37.30
|55
|65
|35
|47
|126
|168
|48
|82
|Long Beach, CA
|37.11
|140
|43
|141
|24
|123
|73
|85
|83
|Boston, MA
|37.03
|51
|105
|147
|40
|63
|58
|165
|84
|Albuquerque, NM
|36.99
|73
|78
|45
|155
|75
|74
|91
|85
|Buffalo, NY
|36.79
|53
|145
|44
|126
|102
|97
|22
|86
|Bakersfield, CA
|36.61
|113
|106
|48
|132
|56
|46
|117
|87
|St. Petersburg, FL
|36.47
|105
|33
|56
|158
|101
|78
|95
|88
|Norfolk, VA
|36.44
|107
|32
|32
|42
|93
|153
|161
|89
|Riverside, CA
|36.28
|91
|84
|53
|121
|148
|60
|60
|90
|Corpus Christi, TX
|36.00
|39
|160
|77
|64
|46
|154
|77
|91
|Omaha, NE
|35.91
|109
|126
|70
|127
|69
|51
|75
|91
|Chandler, AZ
|35.91
|139
|95
|121
|61
|122
|56
|73
|93
|Huntington Beach, CA
|35.87
|141
|53
|178
|24
|164
|18
|166
|94
|Fresno, CA
|35.78
|76
|93
|101
|101
|88
|75
|134
|95
|Tulsa, OK
|35.48
|94
|101
|61
|171
|68
|63
|54
|96
|Anchorage, AK
|35.46
|27
|157
|95
|85
|72
|101
|162
|97
|Spokane, WA
|35.30
|93
|64
|68
|107
|110
|107
|156
|98
|Gilbert, AZ
|35.27
|126
|123
|114
|140
|80
|44
|72
|99
|Oakland, CA
|35.21
|25
|29
|168
|89
|176
|150
|109
|100
|Garland, TX
|35.13
|114
|25
|134
|124
|86
|167
|65
|101
|Rochester, NY
|35.12
|89
|114
|37
|153
|139
|40
|127
|102
|Mesa, AZ
|35.02
|121
|96
|71
|146
|104
|83
|36
|103
|El Paso, TX
|34.96
|103
|158
|126
|65
|22
|122
|119
|104
|Arlington, TX
|34.92
|132
|27
|132
|52
|135
|129
|104
|105
|St. Paul, MN
|34.78
|137
|88
|119
|33
|116
|94
|158
|106
|Grand Prairie, TX
|34.62
|166
|46
|106
|52
|77
|166
|70
|107
|Anaheim, CA
|34.40
|92
|39
|148
|109
|117
|141
|115
|108
|Raleigh, NC
|34.32
|96
|98
|96
|111
|124
|55
|168
|109
|Hialeah, FL
|34.29
|179
|13
|159
|119
|105
|144
|8
|110
|Santa Clarita, CA
|34.25
|145
|83
|163
|24
|137
|68
|131
|111
|Cheyenne, WY
|34.22
|47
|136
|140
|141
|43
|120
|144
|112
|Des Moines, IA
|34.20
|108
|109
|40
|123
|95
|100
|128
|113
|Augusta, GA
|34.12
|128
|67
|17
|179
|62
|128
|37
|114
|Irving, TX
|33.97
|167
|26
|139
|125
|92
|155
|51
|115
|Sioux Falls, SD
|33.91
|106
|167
|99
|19
|112
|119
|159
|116
|Lubbock, TX
|33.86
|84
|121
|27
|138
|71
|121
|174
|117
|Huntsville, AL
|33.84
|83
|134
|82
|108
|89
|115
|88
|117
|Providence, RI
|33.84
|168
|131
|109
|6
|83
|172
|35
|119
|Columbus, GA
|33.80
|87
|72
|74
|178
|54
|130
|113
|120
|Santa Ana, CA
|33.79
|119
|59
|115
|24
|173
|149
|78
|121
|Stockton, CA
|33.77
|65
|118
|136
|80
|118
|147
|63
|122
|Newark, NJ
|33.74
|134
|113
|130
|56
|143
|175
|6
|123
|Nampa, ID
|33.71
|95
|176
|131
|57
|108
|104
|12
|124
|Greensboro, NC
|33.69
|97
|76
|72
|150
|128
|95
|145
|125
|Ontario, CA
|33.63
|124
|124
|66
|34
|140
|159
|38
|126
|Newport News, VA
|33.58
|122
|97
|63
|42
|91
|160
|124
|127
|Lewiston, ME
|33.30
|150
|174
|58
|16
|170
|162
|2
|128
|Manchester, NH
|33.15
|80
|162
|111
|51
|169
|112
|87
|129
|Las Cruces, NM
|32.91
|130
|71
|84
|131
|57
|173
|100
|130
|Juneau, AK
|32.76
|75
|180
|112
|29
|151
|123
|52
|131
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|32.64
|142
|129
|157
|34
|107
|118
|106
|132
|Glendale, CA
|32.36
|169
|68
|174
|84
|142
|79
|105
|133
|New Haven, CT
|32.35
|148
|70
|86
|60
|160
|171
|43
|134
|Fargo, ND
|32.20
|152
|130
|113
|23
|131
|135
|169
|135
|Peoria, AZ
|32.11
|154
|110
|88
|114
|125
|138
|84
|136
|Oceanside, CA
|32.08
|138
|119
|155
|86
|150
|93
|122
|137
|Fontana, CA
|32.00
|163
|150
|55
|34
|141
|146
|40
|138
|Grand Rapids, MI
|32.00
|58
|152
|78
|181
|109
|53
|46
|139
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|31.96
|180
|17
|170
|93
|144
|161
|50
|140
|Tallahassee, FL
|31.92
|99
|60
|47
|180
|157
|96
|149
|141
|Modesto, CA
|31.85
|90
|164
|117
|120
|85
|108
|141
|142
|Winston-Salem, NC
|31.79
|67
|108
|87
|162
|132
|142
|129
|143
|Warwick, RI
|31.60
|182
|163
|108
|6
|181
|92
|121
|144
|Burlington, VT
|31.59
|120
|103
|128
|45
|136
|177
|116
|145
|Jersey City, NJ
|31.51
|125
|132
|176
|5
|152
|164
|39
|146
|Overland Park, KS
|31.31
|82
|154
|166
|12
|165
|106
|180
|147
|Plano, TX
|31.26
|117
|45
|173
|144
|171
|113
|150
|148
|Honolulu, HI
|31.09
|175
|168
|171
|50
|61
|125
|33
|149
|Bismarck, ND
|31.04
|98
|170
|154
|143
|51
|84
|154
|150
|Amarillo, TX
|30.87
|111
|156
|62
|165
|50
|131
|167
|151
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|30.85
|127
|159
|39
|177
|84
|89
|126
|152
|Lincoln, NE
|30.79
|123
|166
|91
|97
|127
|99
|111
|153
|Durham, NC
|30.69
|153
|104
|100
|30
|172
|152
|135
|154
|Irvine, CA
|30.66
|159
|74
|181
|24
|155
|91
|164
|155
|Chesapeake, VA
|30.64
|162
|107
|125
|42
|147
|139
|132
|156
|Garden Grove, CA
|30.57
|143
|56
|167
|103
|162
|176
|92
|157
|Santa Rosa, CA
|30.55
|116
|179
|153
|15
|175
|66
|138
|158
|Oxnard, CA
|30.12
|156
|151
|135
|73
|154
|124
|120
|159
|Moreno Valley, CA
|30.10
|158
|127
|93
|117
|133
|180
|66
|160
|Aurora, IL
|30.09
|164
|140
|127
|68
|166
|181
|41
|161
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|29.94
|149
|165
|79
|115
|145
|69
|151
|162
|Virginia Beach, VA
|29.93
|176
|122
|133
|134
|129
|62
|170
|163
|San Jose, CA
|29.93
|110
|133
|179
|165
|114
|50
|153
|164
|Chula Vista, CA
|29.76
|161
|148
|150
|75
|149
|156
|98
|165
|Worcester, MA
|29.62
|165
|155
|118
|13
|163
|134
|143
|166
|Boise, ID
|29.43
|131
|177
|151
|147
|119
|72
|112
|167
|Nashua, NH
|29.21
|155
|178
|158
|20
|179
|132
|108
|168
|Casper, WY
|29.19
|66
|181
|143
|116
|52
|148
|157
|169
|Brownsville, TX
|28.94
|170
|175
|145
|55
|49
|179
|24
|170
|Yonkers, NY
|28.81
|171
|147
|172
|129
|178
|64
|49
|171
|Laredo, TX
|28.72
|173
|182
|124
|54
|35
|174
|90
|172
|Portland, ME
|28.58
|151
|171
|142
|66
|153
|145
|137
|173
|Fort Wayne, IN
|28.57
|133
|168
|54
|182
|60
|59
|125
|174
|South Burlington, VT
|27.91
|146
|143
|165
|45
|146
|182
|182
|175
|Bridgeport, CT
|27.40
|172
|125
|144
|59
|180
|169
|68
|176
|West Valley City, UT
|27.37
|135
|146
|116
|172
|161
|165
|160
|177
|Cape Coral, FL
|26.75
|174
|149
|149
|173
|96
|151
|130
|178
|Madison, WI
|26.47
|147
|161
|146
|164
|167
|111
|176
|179
|Pearl City, HI
|26.34
|181
|172
|177
|10
|168
|178
|69
|180
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|25.84
|177
|115
|120
|174
|156
|163
|146
|181
|Fremont, CA
|25.46
|160
|110
|182
|112
|177
|170
|136
|182
|Columbia, MD
|25.04
|178
|41
|180
|74
|182
|158
|181
Notes: *No. 1 = Most Sinful
With the exception of "WalletHub Vice Index," all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.
Methodology
WalletHub determined the most sinful cities in America by comparing 182 cities. This includes the 150 most-populated cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. They used seven key dimensions:
- Anger & Hatred
- Jealousy
- Excesses & Vices
- Greet
- Lust
- Vanity
- Laziness
They used 37 metrics with corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Each city's weighted average was calculated across all metrics to determine its overall score.
Anger & Hatred – Total Points: 14.3
- Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Sex Offenders per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Aggravated Assault Offenses Known to Law Enforcement per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Bullying Rate*: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Hate Groups per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Deaths due to Firearms per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Number of Mass Shootings: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Presence of Terrorist Attacks: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)Note: This is a binary metric:1 – There was a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.0 – There wasn’t a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.
Jealousy – Total Points: 14.3
- Thefts per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
Excesses & Vices – Total Points: 14.3
- Share of Obese Adults: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Fast-Food Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Excessive Drinking: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge and heavy drinking among the adult population.
- DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of adults who drank ready-to-drink coffee in the past six months.
- Share of Population Using Marijuana: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of residents aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month.
- Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Drug Overdose Deaths: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of deaths due to drug poisoning per 100,000 residents.
- Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Greed – Total Points: 14.3
- Casinos per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Charitable Donations as Share of Income: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders*: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
Lust – Total Points: 14.3
- Adult Entertainment Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)
- Google Search Interest Index for "XXX Entertainment": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for online adult entertainment.
- Google Search Traffic for the Term "Tinder": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric was used as a proxy for the cities that search Tinder the most.
- Teen Birth Rate: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of births per 1,000 female residents aged 15 to 19.
Vanity – Total Points: 14.3
- Tanning Salons per Capita**: Full Weight (~7.15 Points)
- Google Search Interest Index for "Top 5 Plastic Surgeries": Full Weight (~7.15 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for the five most common plastic surgery procedures (rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, facelift, liposuction, and silicone implants) as a share of the national average.
Laziness – Total Points: 14.3
- Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Average Weekly Hours Worked: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Volunteer Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Average Daily Time Spent Watching TV*: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: This metric was adjusted by the poverty rate.
- Disconnected Youth (16-24) Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: Disconnected youth are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor working.
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of October 21, 2024 from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Advameg, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, County Health Rankings, TransUnion, Yelp, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri's Updated Demographics (2023 estimates), The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Wm. Robert Johnston, Gun Violence Archive, Google Ads and Tinder.