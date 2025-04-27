Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Eastex Freeway, officials say

The Brief The wreck happened early Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Eastex Service Road. A vehicle allegedly struck a bicyclist who was in the same lane. The driver is cooperating in the investigation.



A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle near the Eastex Freeway, according to Harris County authorities.

What we know:

Deputies were called to an auto-pedestrian crash in the Humble area. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. on Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway Service Road.

According to Deputy Welborn, a driver struck a bicyclist who was riding in the same lane as him. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and he reportedly cooperated in the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been named at this time.

It's not clear if the driver will face charges.

Bicycle safety

What they're saying:

"In Texas, bicyclists are allowed to share the road with vehicles, but they have to remain farthest to the right as humanly possible when operating their bikes on the roadway," said Deputy Welborn.