Houston Humane Society's first-ever Forensic Veterinarian fighting animal cruelty

The Brief The Houston Humane Society has a forensic veterinarian who investigates cases of animal cruelty and gathers evidence to prosecute offenders. The veterinarian provides medical care for abused animals and works to rehabilitate them. The Houston Humane Society is raising awareness about animal cruelty and encouraging the public to report suspected cases.



The Houston Humane Society has its very own forensics department.

"I was an emergency veterinarian for quite a few years," said Dr. Jennifer Janssen, the first ever forensic veterinarian in the Houston area.

SUGGESTED: Lost and found: Texas family's beloved cat returns home after 2,000-mile adventure

"I'm available for law enforcement and animal enforcement officers when they have a special case of animal cruelty," she said. "They will contact me here at the Houston Humane Society."

Not only does Janssen treat abused animals, she also gathers evidence to prosecute abusers.

She sees awful things like an abused kitten, named Rufus.

"He came to us with head trauma," said Janssen. "He had multiple skull fractures, he had traumatic brain injury, and he had bruising throughout his lungs."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

She says pain medication and a ready nurse and care led to a full recovery.

"80% of our cases are related to neglect. Neglect can be environmental, cases of heat stroke are involved in that, because they're not being provided adequate shelter," Janssen said. "It's only that last 20% that falls into physical abuse, sexual abuse, those kind of traumas."

Rufus now has a forever home.

"I knew we could provide a loving home for him, and I didn't want anything else to happen to him after all he's gone through," said Amanda Palma.

One groups of dogs are also now available for adoption after being taken out of hoarding situations.

"They're just looking to have a good life," Janssen said.