Charges dropped against Houston man accused of posing as HPD officer on social media

The Brief Eric Moore was charged with False ID as a Police Officer and Possession of Marijuana. State officials requested the charges be dropped. Moore's False ID charge could be refiled in the future, according to documents.



Charges have been dropped against a man who allegedly pretended to be a Houston police officer on social media.

Charges dropped against HPD impersonator

What we know:

According to court documents, the State of Texas has requested to drop two charges against 36-year-old Eric Moore. He was initially charged with False Identification of a Police Officer and Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces.

For the False ID charge, state prosecutors requested it be dropped in April since the accusation couldn't be proved "beyond a reasonable doubt at this time." Documents say the charge is "subject to refile," meaning this charge could be filed again in the future.

A judge approved the motion the same day it was filed.

The marijuana charge was dropped since there was no lab report. The motion to dismiss this charge was filed and approved on Wednesday.

Man charged for impersonating HPD officer

What we know:

According to court documents, Eric Moore made his way into the South Gessner Station where he made what appeared on social media to be an HPD recruitment video.

Back in January, documents said Moore was seen on his Instagram dressed in a hat and a hoodie sweatshirt with the HPD logo on it.

He made what appeared on social media as a false advertisement inside the lobby of the South Gessner Patrol Station lobby using racial slurs, profanity and derogatory language, also putting out fake information about HPD recruitment requirements.

Court documents also cited a video where Moore was seen standing on the side of a highway in a cowboy hat and hoodie with the HPD logo on it – informing the public of icy conditions.

Dig deeper:

