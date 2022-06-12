Houston hosts first-ever US Men's National Cricket team's international games

The U.S. Men’s National Cricket team is playing its first-ever international matches in Houston.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series is being hosted at Moosa Stadium in Pearland from May 28th through June 16th, 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS NEWS COVERAGE

The winning teams will be one step closer to qualifying for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

"Cricket developed through the British Empire originally," said Richard Done, USA Cricket's Operations Director. "It’s like baseball played on a 360-degree field and instead of pitching from one man to the bases, you’re basically pitching 6 times from one end of a 22-yard pitch and then 6 times from the other. This particular game, that’ll happen 50x in each inning, so there are two innings rather than nine."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Games start at 10:30 a.m. and typically run until approximately 6 p.m.

Here's a list of the game schedule: