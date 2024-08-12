Houston will host its first-ever Clásico de México, a highly anticipated football match between Mexican clubs Club América and Guadalajara, on Sunday, October 13th, at NRG Stadium. The Clásico de México is regarded as the biggest rivalry in Mexican football.

The match between Club América and Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, is known for its intense competition and deep cultural significance. Fans from across the world are expected to attend, making it a major event for the city. Mayor Whitmire commented on the event's importance to the city, noting that "Soccer is in every one of our communities across our great city. To feature this championship is going to ignite the whole city as we build toward the World Cup."

Ahead of the match, FanFest will be held outside NRG Stadium. The event will feature Mexican food, appearances by former players from both clubs, displays of team trophies, mascots, live music, and other activities, offering fans an opportunity to engage with the culture and history of the two teams amid Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Clásico de México at NRG Stadium is part of Houston's broader efforts to establish itself as a key location for major football events, as the city prepares to play a role in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.