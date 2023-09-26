Houston hospital needs public's help identifying injured woman

The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Clear Lake Campus Hospital is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a young Black woman.

Hospital officials say the woman was admitted to the hospital in Webster on Sept. 15 and arrived without any form of identification.

UTMB estimates Jane Doe's age to be between 17 to 24 years old. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

In her picture, she has short, curly black hair and her eye color is unknown.

Medical officials ask if you recognize her, please call their media relations department at 409-772-NEWS or call UTMB police at 409-772-1111