Houston to honor boxing legend George Foreman with memorial service

The Brief Memorial service for George Foreman scheduled at Wortham Theater Center, Houston, on April 14, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. Entry requires a confirmed ticket; certain portions of the service are private and by invitation only. Donations can be made to the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ or the George Foreman Charitable Foundation.



The George Foreman family and the city of Houston invite the public to honor the life and legacy of George Edward Foreman.

Memorial Service Details for George Foreman

The memorial service will be held at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston, on April 14, 2025, at 10:45 a.m.

Due to limited seating and security measures, entry will require a confirmed ticket. Certain portions of the service are private and by invitation only. Guests are kindly asked to respect designated areas and follow posted guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ or the George Foreman Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1405, Huffman, TX.