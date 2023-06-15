Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Rip Current Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Child Abduction Emergency
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County

Houston homicide: Suspect Richard Denton Needham arrested for man's death on Franklin Street

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police have a suspect in custody for the death of a man found on Franklin Street around 6:30 a.m. on June 3. 

Police say Richard Denton Needham, 39 has been charged with murder. 

HPD police were dispatched after a driver passing by found the victim, Lawrence Jirucha, 66, unresponsive at 400 Franklin Street.

Richard Denton Needham, 39, is charged with murder in the 184th State District Court. (Houston Police Department)

NEWS AT YOUR FINGER TIPS: DOWNLOAD THE FOX26 APP

HPD responding officers say the victim appeared to be homeless and suffered severe trauma. An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences later revealed Jirucha’s cause of death to be from blunt force trauma.

SUGGESTED: MORE CRIME STORIES

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Upon further investigation, HPD identified Needham as the suspect on June 7. 

A week later, Needham was arrested by METRO police officers on Wednesday, June 14 without incident. 

It’s not clear what lead to the deadly incident.