Houston police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment on Monday morning.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene in the 2000 block of North Main Street.

According to police, a man was fatally assaulted in the apartment around 7 a.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was an adult male family member. He has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.