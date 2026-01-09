7 arrested, accused in Houston gun trafficking ring, DOJ says

The Brief Seven people are accused in an operation that trafficked guns from Houston to North Korea. Federal officials say the suspected ringleader and his girlfriend bought a gun store, recruited others to buy guns, and had some sent to at least one other gun dealer. Prison sentences range from 5 to 20 years, if the suspects are found guilty.



Seven people are accused in an operation that trafficked guns from Houston to North Korea, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Houston crime: Seven charged in alleged gun smuggling ring

What we know:

Officials say 39-year-old Shenghua Wen was the ringleader and is facing nearly 10 total charges for it.

Six other people are also facing charges:

Jin Yang, 60, California Sifu Zhao, 24, Houston Yiyang Wu, 40, Houston Mington Tan, 27, Houston Max Mingze Li, 36, Houston Richard Arredondo, 51, Mexicali, Mexico

The DOJ claims Wen and his girlfriend, Yang, bought a gun store, then recruited Zhao and Tan as straw purchasers, or people who buy on behalf of a third party.

Zhao, Tan, Mingze Li and Arredondo allegedly bought guns on Wen's behalf, then sent some of the guns to another Houston firearms dealer who sold them to members of the smuggling ring.

Officials say Wu also recruited a straw purchaser into the ring and brought some guns to another Houston dealer for resale.

The group allegedly obtained about 170 guns and "several thousand rounds of ammunition."

What we don't know:

The DOJ doesn't identify any other suspects from the alleged trafficking ring.

What's next:

Shenghua Wen is said to be charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, and seven counts of aiding and abetting false statements to a federal firearm licensee. He faces between five and 20 years in prison, if he's convicted.

Yang is also charged with conspiracy and conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, each charge carrying a sentence of 5–15 years.

The other five are said to be charged with one count of conspiracy and varying counts of aiding and abetting false statements to a federal firearm licensee. Each count has a maximum sentence of five years.

All of these charges are also said to have a fine of up to $250,000.