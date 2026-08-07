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Houston gun charge dropped against James Harden

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 7, 2026 12:15 PM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 12:15 PM CDT
article

FILE PHOTO. James Harden (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The Brief

    • A charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon was dropped against James Harden in Houston.
    • Court documents say an alternative resolution agreement was completed.

HOUSTON - A charge has been dismissed in Houston against Cleveland Cavaliers player James Harden.

What we know:

Court documents show the misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon was dismissed because an "alternative resolution agreement" was completed.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the agreement are unclear.

The backstory:

Harden, who formerly played for the Houston Rockets, was arrested in June when he was accused of having a gun in plain view in his vehicle without a holster.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail and then released on an unsecured $100 bond.

HoustonCrime and Public Safety