Northwest Houston: Man shot during possible confrontation with ex's new boyfriend, police say

The Brief The shooting happened outside an apartment complex on Grow Lane. A possible suspect is in custody. Police applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg.



A man is recovering, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting overnight in northwest Houston, police say.

Houston: Grow Lane shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment complex on Grow Lane, near Highway 290.

Police say one man was shot once in the lower body. Authorities applied a tourniquet to the man's leg.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting hasn't been confirmed. Police believe it stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and his ex's new boyfriend.

No one involved in this incident has been identified.

It's not clear if the possible suspect is the new boyfriend, and there's no confirmation of who shot the victim.