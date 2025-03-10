Houston 8-year-old drowns after escaping apartment, police say

article

The Brief An 8-year-old girl drowned on Monday night. Police say the girl was able to make her way out of the apartment and ended up in a retention pond. An investigation into the incident is underway.



Houston police say an 8-year-old girl drowned in a retention pond on Monday night.

What we know:

Police were called to Hycohen Road, not far from the South Freeway, shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers found an 8-year-old girl who had fallen into a retention pond in the area.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Houston police say the girl was in an apartment with her aunt earlier in the night.

Police say at some point, the aunt became distracted, and the girl was able to get out of the apartment. When the aunt realized the 8-year-old was missing, a search began.

They found the girl in the pond east of the apartment complex.

Police say they believe the girl was autistic.

"This appears to be a very tragic accident," said Lt. Larry Crowson.

The investigation into the drowning is underway.

What we don't know:

At this point, it is not clear if anyone will face charges.

Police say after talking to witnesses, they will contact the district attorney to see how they want to proceed.