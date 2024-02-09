Houston firefighter arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated, assaulting officer

A Houston firefighter was arrested in Tomball after he was found passed out inside a car, according to Tomball Police Department.

David Hitchcock faces driving while intoxicated and assault of a peace officer charges after he assaulted an officer conducting a welfare check on Tomball Parkway.

According to police, an officer arrived in the 27600 block of Tomball Parkway on Thursday and found a driver, now known as Hitchcock, passed out behind the well of a car while it was still running with the headlights on.

David Hitchcock

Hitchcock allegedly showed signs of intoxication and refused to take a field sobriety test, officials say.

He was then arrested for a DWI, but after he was arrested, he head-butted the officer.

Houston Fire Department states Hitchcock has been employed with them for 10 years and currently holds the position of FF EMT. As policies state, there will be an administrative investigation.

Fire Chief Sam Pena says, "The actions stated in the charges against this employee are not representative of the over 3,700 men and women who serve our community with honor and distinction".