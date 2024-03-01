Houston Fire Department is investigating a Thursday night fire at one of the oldest churches in Houston.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at South Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 3550 Lydia Street.

Fire crews, once at the scene, were able to contain the fire to the main sanctuary and save the rest of the church.

South Union Missionary Baptist Church has been a part of the Houston community for 76 years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.