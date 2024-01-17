A warehouse fire claimed one life in southwest Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a building fire at 9397 Bissonnet Street around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Despite their efforts to contain and extinguish the fire, authorities reported one fatality. No injuries were reported among the firefighting personnel.

SUGGESTED:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are actively working to determine the factors that led to the fire. As a result, the Southwest Freeway northbound service road was closed temporarily.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area as investigations continue.