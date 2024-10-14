A fire at an Uptown apartment complex early this morning destroyed nearly 30 cars, according to the Houston Fire Department. The fire, which broke out on Yorktown Street around 4:30 a.m., just north of Westheimer, prompted a two-alarm response from firefighters.

No injuries were reported, and residents were not evacuated from their apartments. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread to nearby buildings.

Arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the flames.

More updates are expected as details become available.