Houston fire: Flea market catches fire during Tropical Storm Beryl
Houston - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a flea market in southwest Houston today.
The blaze, located on Wind Swept Lane, produced intense flames and thick smoke.
Details on the fire's cause and any property affected are currently under investigation.
Authorities are working to contain the fire amidst challenging conditions, including strong winds.