Houston fire: Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in North Houston, 18 apartment units damaged

A firefighter was injured as authorities were battling a 3-alarm fire that sparked up on Monday night.

Houston fire: Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire, firefighter injured

According to officials, the fire sparked up on Plaza Verde at Greens Crossing Boulevard.

Authorities said a second alarm was called for more manpower.

Photo from the scene

One firefighter was injured battling the fire and a mayday call was made, increasing the fire to a third alarm.

Officials said firefighters were able to get the firefighter out within minutes of the mayday call.

We're told the firefighter is safe, was evaluated on scene, but wasn't taken to the hospital.

Houston fire officials said at least 18 units were damaged as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross is on the way to help out those who were displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.