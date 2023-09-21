Houston fire extinguished at apartment complex, 1 firefighter suffered heat exhaustion

A fire in the Houston area is under investigation by the Houston Fire Department Arson team.

According to officials, HFD responded to 16826 City View Place after receiving calls about an apartment on fire. The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, authorities say.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The flames were later extinguished and no serious injuries were reported. One firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

HFD Arson says they will be investigating the origin of the fire.