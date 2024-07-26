Expand / Collapse search
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña to be replaced by Tom Muñoz: sources

Published  July 26, 2024 10:05am CDT
HOUSTON - Sources told FOX 26, the Houston Fire Department will undergo a change in leadership with Fire Chief Sam Peña being replaced by Tom Muñoz.

Peña has been chief of the department since Dec. 19, 2016, and is a 28-year veteran. 

Chief Peña leads the third-largest municipal fire department in the country with approximately 3,900 personnel and an annual budget of over $559 million.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this as we learn more.