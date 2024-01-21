Houston fire: Authorities battling apartment fire on Greens Road

Houston firefighters are currently on the scene battling an apartment fire on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Houston Fire Department said the fire sparked up on the 500 block of Greens Road.

No firefighter or residential injuries have been reported.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency equipment.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.