Houston Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Beauty & Beyond beauty supply store.

The store is located in a shopping center at 9411 North Freeway in Houston.

Employees at other businesses within the shopping center spotted the smoke and fire coming from the beauty supply store and called first responders.

Additional resources beyond the 1st alarm were requested.

The fire was extinguished within 30-45 minutes.

There is no word on what caused the fire.