Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of August 26. The shooting occurred at Oakwood Gardens Condominiums located at 5625 Antoine Avenue.

After receiving calls of gunshots, officers rushed to the scene. According to initial reports, the officers arrived to find a male dead at the scene.

According to a police report, the chain of events leading to the shooting began with a confrontation between a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend. The situation escalated when the male forcibly entered the residence by kicking in the door and subsequently physically assaulting the woman.

As the altercation inside the residence concluded, the boyfriend moved towards the front of the house. Simultaneously, a male relative of the pregnant woman, along with the woman herself, reached the front area of the residence. This sequence of events culminated in a shooting incident.

Law enforcement sources indicate that the male relative is believed to be the shooter. He was taken into custody at the scene without further incident. Authorities are working to piece together the precise details of the confrontation and the subsequent shooting.

As of now, the identities of those involved are being withheld pending the ongoing investigation and notification of their families.

Further updates on the investigation are expected to be released as more information becomes available.



