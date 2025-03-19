Houston Family Dollar employee's alleged remarks spark viral moment and corporate response

The Brief A Family Dollar employee allegedly made derogatory remarks in Spanish about Black customers stealing, which were overheard by Deon "Chico" Young, an Afro-Latino shopper. The video of the incident went viral on TikTok, amassing over 240,000 views and prompting Young to confront the employee about her comments. Family Dollar apologized to Young and indicated that the employee would be fired.



An alleged offensive conversation by a Family Dollar employee has gone viral on social media, leading to consequences for the employee.

Confrontation goes viral

What we know:

Deon "Chico" Young was shopping at a Family Dollar on Jensen Drive and Laura Koppe Drive Road when he overheard an employee allegedly telling another customer in Spanish that Black people only come to the store to steal.

Young, who is Afro-Latino, understood the conversation due to his fluency in English, Spanish, and French. He recounted the incident, saying the employee made derogatory remarks about Black people stealing shoes.

The viral video, which has garnered over 240,000 views and 50,000 likes on TikTok, shows Young confronting the employee, telling her to be mindful of her words as he is Cuban and understands Spanish.

"Watch what you're saying"

What they're saying:

Young emphasized the importance of being aware of who might understand conversations in different languages, noting that assumptions based on appearance can lead to offensive situations.

"Because you see me as a Black man, and you speak another language, doesn’t mean I don’t know what you’re saying. And that’s my whole thing. Watch what you’re saying, because you never know who understands you, and you never know who you offend," Young said.

What's next:

Family Dollar reached out to Young to apologize and informed him that the employee would be fired. FOX 26 attempted to contact corporate for a statement but did not receive a response in time for this report.