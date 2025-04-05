North Houston: 16-year-old found shot on Ella Boulevard, sheriff says

The Brief A teen boy was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound on Friday night. The teen's injuries were serious, but he is expected to recover. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A 16-year-old was found shot in north Houston on Friday night. Harris County officials are seeking information on any suspects.

Ella Boulevard shooting

What we know:

Harris County deputies were called to the 15200 block of Ella Boulevard. They responded to the call at about 10:15 p.m.

At the scene, deputies learned a witness saw a male in distress on the sidewalk. The victim, who officials say is a juvenile, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Harris County officials say he is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified, and the motive behind the alleged shooting is not clear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact one of the following agencies: