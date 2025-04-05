North Houston: 16-year-old found shot on Ella Boulevard, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A 16-year-old was found shot in north Houston on Friday night. Harris County officials are seeking information on any suspects.
Ella Boulevard shooting
What we know:
Harris County deputies were called to the 15200 block of Ella Boulevard. They responded to the call at about 10:15 p.m.
At the scene, deputies learned a witness saw a male in distress on the sidewalk. The victim, who officials say is a juvenile, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Harris County officials say he is expected to recover.
What we don't know:
No suspects have been identified, and the motive behind the alleged shooting is not clear.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this shooting should contact one of the following agencies:
The Source: News release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.