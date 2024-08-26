Houston police are looking into the accidental drowning of a 7-year-old girl that occurred on Sunday at a fitness club.

The child's identity has not yet been confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Authorities responded to a call about the drowning at Club Westside located at 1200 Wilcrest Drive around 4 p.m. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the girl to Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic incident.