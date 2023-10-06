A happy ending to tell you about as we follow up on a story we brought you on Thursday

On Friday, we learned that 77-year-old Gloria Combs will truly receive her solar panels for free.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston disabled senior says she's paying a $50,000 bill for 'free' solar panels

A sales representative told her she would get free solar panels as part of a government program, but after installation, the disabled senior citizen received a bill for $50,000, and as it turns out there is no such government program.

SunRun Solar Company officials called FOX 26's Damali Keith saying they saw her story and thanking her for bringing this to their attention.

We're told the sales representative, Paul, was not a direct SunRun employee and has been fired.

SunRun is offering Combs the entire solar panel system for free and she will never have to pay SunRun any money for the system.

They are also reimbursing the money she has paid to the company since March.