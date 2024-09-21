Houston double shooting: Masked man found dead, another man critically injured

A man is dead, and another man is seriously injured following a double shooting near Houston’s Third Ward. Both shootings happened between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. One incident happened on Tierwester Street and the other nearby on MacGregor Way.

A double shooting at the Dynasty Apartments is leaving some residents feeling shaken.

"I knew something had happened. I didn’t know it happened right out here," said Bobby Lyons, an apartment resident.

CRIME: Houston gang member sentenced for 2019 killing spree leaving 5 dead

When the police arrived, they discovered a man believed to be between 18 and 25-years-old, dead in the parking lot behind the complex.

"He had a mask on and had a pistol on him," said Lieutenant Willkens of the Houston Police Department.

Nearby, police also discovered another man who had been shot. They said it appeared he climbed over a nearby fence.

"In that location, they did find another male that was shot through the arm and the torso," said Lt. Willkens.

People living in the apartment complex witnessed the aftermath of the shooting as emergency crews arrived.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"All I saw was a bunch of police, and they were running through here. I saw the lights and two ambulances out there and four to five police cars," said Lyons.

Police are now trying to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and if there is a possible link between the victims.

"The individual that was shot in the arm is in surgery so we don’t have a real good statement from him," said Lt. Willkens.

Houston police said they are continuing to survey the area to find witnesses and surveillance video to figure out what led up to the shootings.