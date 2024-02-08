A woman was shot in the head in the 22200 block of Doubletree Park Drive near Dekaney High School.

According to authorities, a female suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting. Air support is being called to search for the suspect.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.