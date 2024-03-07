A woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman she was previously dating.

Laniyah E. Decembly, 21, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 230th State District Court. The incident happened on Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. at 8162 Richmond Avenue.

Laniyah E Decembly (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim and Decembly had been dating for several months, which had recently ended. An argument escalated after the victim went to Decembly's place to fight. Allegedly, the victim began to pound on the front door aggressively and ultimately broke a window using a brick. In response, Decembly fired shots through the broken window, hitting a nearby parked vehicle. Afterward, armed with the gun, Decembly came out, pursued the victim, and fired at least two more shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hand during the altercation.

The victim, aged 22, was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Decembly was detained at the scene and charged by the Harris County District Attorney's Office for her involvement in the shooting.



