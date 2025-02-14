Houston crime: Man wanted for 2022 child assault case
A $5,000 reward is being offered to help Houston officials find a man who is accused of sexually assaulting children in 2022.
2022 child assault
What we know:
The alleged assault happened on June 15, 2022, in the 6900 block of Renwich Drive.
While Houston police were investigating the case, detectives learned that 39-year-old Milton Hernandez Valle sexually assaulted the victims, according to Crime Stoppers. Valle is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child (Under 14).
Valle is described as a Hispanic male who is 5' 8" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Officials say he has brown eyes and black hair.
$5,000 reward
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspects in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
