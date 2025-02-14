Houston crime: Man wanted for 2022 child assault case

article

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help Houston officials find a man who is accused of sexually assaulting children in 2022.

The alleged assault happened on June 15, 2022, in the 6900 block of Renwich Drive.

While Houston police were investigating the case, detectives learned that 39-year-old Milton Hernandez Valle sexually assaulted the victims, according to Crime Stoppers. Valle is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child (Under 14).

Valle is described as a Hispanic male who is 5' 8" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Officials say he has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.