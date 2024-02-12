The Houston Police Department is seeking two men wanted for aggravated robbery at a fiesta on October 14, 2023, on 800 block of Wayside.

Police say, around 11:00pm, two men were caught on camera with guns going inside the store, demanding money from the cash registers and office.

The suspects were seen on camera pushing two workers inside a closet before pushing another worker inside another closet, right across the hall. According to officials, the suspects removed the money from the cash drawers along with the employees and customers' money and cell phones.

Two black men were described by police as follows:

Suspect #1: 5’6, 140 to 150 pounds, black and white jacket and black pants.

Suspect #2: 5’8, gray jacket and black pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.